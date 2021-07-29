Grizzlies Veags summer league schedule list released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the NBA Draft coming up Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are preparing for their future, with, not just draft picks, but when we’ll get the first look at them in action.

The schedule was released for the Grizzlies Las Vegas Summer League appearances.

The first game is Monday, August 9 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Pool play continues on August 11 against the Miami Heat.

The Grizzlies play Sacramento on August 13 and wrap up pool play against the Bulls on August 15.

All 30 teams are participating in the Vegas Summer League.

The two teams with the best records through pool play will meet for the Championship on August 17.

The Grizzlies won the Vegas NBA Summer League in 2019. There was no Summer League last year due to COVID-19.

