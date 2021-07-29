Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies Veags summer league schedule list released

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the NBA Draft coming up Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are preparing for their future, with, not just draft picks, but when we’ll get the first look at them in action.

The schedule was released for the Grizzlies Las Vegas Summer League appearances.

The first game is Monday, August 9 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Pool play continues on August 11 against the Miami Heat.

The Grizzlies play Sacramento on August 13 and wrap up pool play against the Bulls on August 15. 

All 30 teams are participating in the Vegas Summer League.

The two teams with the best records through pool play will meet for the Championship on August 17.

The Grizzlies won the Vegas NBA Summer League in 2019. There was no Summer League last year due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Investigators: Instacart customer fights fir refund after shopper goes rogue
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights for refund after shopper goes rogue
The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by...
4 dogs found dead, 14 rescued from deplorable living conditions
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Two people injured in shooting at Memphis barber shop

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz
NBA play-in tournament to return next season
3 more commit to play in WGC-FESJI
Big 12 tells ESPN cease and desist
Oxford Olympian Sam Kendricks won’t compete in second Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID-19