Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Heat index over 105 today, but cooler weather is on the way

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s humid and clear this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will soar this afternoon to the upper 90s and some areas may hit 100. With high humidity, the heat index will be between 105 and 110. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for our entire area through 7 pm tonight. There won’t be much relief tonight with low temperatures around 80 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 98 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 79 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: With sunshine and high humidity, Friday will be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures around 100. The heat index could exceed 110. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s. A stray shower will be possible on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will be hot and muggy on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. There could be a pop-up shower on Saturday, but the best chance for rain will be on Sunday as a weak front moves into the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will take a slight dip behind the front, so high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at the start of next week. Rain will be possible on Monday, especially in north Mississippi. However, the rest of the week looks dry and sunny with lower humidity.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Investigators: Instacart customer fights fir refund after shopper goes rogue
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights for refund after shopper goes rogue
The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by...
4 dogs found dead, 14 rescued from deplorable living conditions
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Two people injured in shooting at Memphis barber shop

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Hot and dry pattern to end the week, but relief is in sight
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening Mid-South weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 28, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Intense heat hangs around through the weekend