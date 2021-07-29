Heat index over 105 today, but cooler weather is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s humid and clear this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will soar this afternoon to the upper 90s and some areas may hit 100. With high humidity, the heat index will be between 105 and 110. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for our entire area through 7 pm tonight. There won’t be much relief tonight with low temperatures around 80 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 98 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 79 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: With sunshine and high humidity, Friday will be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures around 100. The heat index could exceed 110. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s. A stray shower will be possible on Friday night.

WEEKEND: It will be hot and muggy on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. There could be a pop-up shower on Saturday, but the best chance for rain will be on Sunday as a weak front moves into the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will take a slight dip behind the front, so high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at the start of next week. Rain will be possible on Monday, especially in north Mississippi. However, the rest of the week looks dry and sunny with lower humidity.

