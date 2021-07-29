Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County looking for homes for 23 kittens left outside facility

Advertise with Us
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is looking for homes for 23 cats that were abandoned outside of its facility.

The kittens were sick and treated for malnourishment, flea infestation, possible anemia, upper respiratory infections, and other ailments.

The humane society says the kittens are now getting healthy and are ready to return from foster homes. The humane society is looking for homes for these kittens and other cats as well. For more informtioan about the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County and pet adoption, click here.

