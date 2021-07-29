Man shot woman and child, arrested two months later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals have captured Jonathan Funches in Florida in connection to a violent assault and shooting in May. Funges was also involved in a city watch for a 1-year-old.

According to the marshals Funches assaulted a woman at her home because of a domestic dispute and then fled the scene, but then found the woman later that day and fired multiple shots into her car, shooting the woman and her son.

Both the woman and child were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

The marshals say they learned Funges was staying with family in Florida and requested assistance from the task force in the area. After obtaining a search warrant for an address at an apartment complex, the task force knocked on the door and announced their presence for several minutes before Funges surrendered himself.

Funges is charged with attempt first-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault and drug charges in Shelby County.

