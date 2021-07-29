Memphis Animal Shelter says pets should be inside due to high temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are reaching scorching heights this week and Memphis Animal Services has an important message for dog owners.

MAS is urging dog owners to limit the amount of time their pets are outdoors. With temperatures and the heat index hitting 100 degrees, dogs could be in danger.

But with the message comes a serious warning. MAS says any dogs left outside in extreme heat may be impounded by Memphis Animal Services.

The shelter says fresh water should also be available at all times as well.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.