More intense heat to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain hot and humid with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will top out in the upper 90s this afternoon. The heat index will range from 105-110.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light.

FRIDAY: More intense heat with sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly in west TN and northeast AR. Highs will be in the upper 90s with the heat index near 110. Lows will be in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: The hot and humid pattern will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and lows in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slight chance of a passing shower or storm Saturday but a higher chance on Sunday as a front lingers in the area. Highs will back down into the upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: A passing shower or storm is possible as the front pushes south Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s Monday night, so it will feel much better. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s most of the week with lows near 70 or so. Tuesday through Thursday look dry at this time.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.