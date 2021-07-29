Advertise with Us
NBA play-in tournament to return next season

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA Board of Governors approved bringing back the Play-In Tournament Wednesday for next season, pending approval by the Players Association.

It will follow the same format as this year’s Play In.

Teams that finish the regular season with the seventh-highest through the 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference will compete to fill the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference.  

The Grizzlies finished eighth in the West this year and beat San Antonio and Golden State to make it into the main draw as the eighth seed against top seed Utah Jazz.

