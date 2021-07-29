New health directive will stop short of mandating masks, aligning guidance with CDC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is reporting more than 400 new COVID 19 infections in the between Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a case increase that comes as the Shelby County Health Department plans to encourage, not require, masks.

A new Shelby County health directive will be released Wednesday aiming to match CDC guidance that strongly recommends wearing a mask regardless of your vaccination status in high transmission areas. According to the CDC, it considers all of Shelby County a high transmission area.

“In order to align with the CDC, we’ll update the next health directive here locally,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said. “Updates will reflect the CDC guidance and urge residents to wear masks.”

With more than 2,800 active COVID-19 cases across the county, a new Shelby County Health Directive will recommend masking indoors, particularly when you do not know everyone’s vaccination status and if you’re around someone with a weakened immune system.

“There are no plans at this time to go back to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates and that would include mask mandates,” Harris said.

Mid-South doctors are seeing more pediatric infections. Arkansas Children’s Hospital has 2 COVID-19 patients on vents. A total of five children are in the ICU with COVID-19, and Mississippi reported a teenager died of the virus in recent weeks.

At Arkansas Children’s Hospital, of the 24 total patients, 12 of them are under the age eligible for vaccination.

Vaccines and masks are key weapons in fighting transmission, according to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who announced Thursday he’s calling for a special legislative session to amend Act 1002 that prohibits school districts from requiring masks indoors.

Hutchinson wants districts to make the decision that’s best for their campuses. It’s a stance similar to the one in next week’s Shelby County health directive.

“Schools are in control of their own campuses. We’ve been repeatedly advised of the schools’ ability to control their own campuses,” Harris said.

Shelby County Schools will require masks in buildings this school year. The other six Shelby County municipal schools are keeping masks optional.

Many other districts like DeSoto County Schools and Memphis Catholic Schools are also keeping masks optional at this point. Desoto county schools starts on August 5. For most Shelby County students school starts August 9.

People 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

