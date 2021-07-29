Oxford man charged in storage unit burglary

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford man has been charged after reports of storage units being broken into in January.

Oxford Police say Tyler Robinson, 34, of Pontotoc was identified as a suspect in the investigation. The stolen property in Robinson’s possession that was recovered was linked to another separate burglary

Robinson is charged with two counts of commercial burglary and was issued a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.