Oxford Olympian Sam Kendricks won’t compete in second Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID-19
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bronze medalist from Oxford, Mississippi will not compete in his second Olympic Games Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.
The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) conifrmed Wednesday night that Pole Vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for the virus.
USOPC tweeted that in alignment with local rules and protocols, Kendricks has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation. Kendricks is being supported by the USA Track & Field (USATF) and USOPC staff.
USOPC said no further information will be given out of respect for Kendrick’s privacy.
