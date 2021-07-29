Oxford Olympian Sam Kendricks won’t compete in second Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bronze medalist from Oxford, Mississippi will not compete in his second Olympic Games Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) conifrmed Wednesday night that Pole Vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for the virus.

(1/3) The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. — USOPC News (@USOPC_News) July 29, 2021

USOPC tweeted that in alignment with local rules and protocols, Kendricks has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation. Kendricks is being supported by the USA Track & Field (USATF) and USOPC staff.

USOPC said no further information will be given out of respect for Kendrick’s privacy.

(3/3) Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed. Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time. — USOPC News (@USOPC_News) July 29, 2021

