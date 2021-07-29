Advertise with Us
Shelby Co. COVID-19 cases increase by 403

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 29
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 29(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says just over 400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

This brings the county’s total case count to 104,536 with a death toll of 1,729. With cases seeming to be on a consistent incline, the county has yet to make any changes to mask guidance but the health department is expected to release a new health directive Thursday.

Other Mid-South health departments like the Mississippi State Department of Health says it will align its mask guidance with recent CDC recommendations for masks to be worn in schools.

And along with an increase in cases, the test positivity rate is climbing week by week, jumping into double digits.

The most recent weekly positivity rate, for the week ending July 17, is 11.1 percent. At its lowest, the rate was below 3% last month.

Shelby County weekly test positivity rate ending July 17, 2021
Shelby County weekly test positivity rate ending July 17, 2021(SCHD)

As of Thursday morning, 411,289 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal to reach “herd immunity” is 700,000.

See more data about COVID-19 cases and vaccinations here.

