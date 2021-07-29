Shelby Co. Health Dept. expected to announce new health directive today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As COVID-19 cases climb, a new health directive is in the works in Shelby County.

It’s not clear if we’ll see another mask mandate in this next directive, but we will likely see a recommendation at the very least.

The COVID-19 joint task force will hold a briefing Thursday at noon where we’ll learn more.

On Wednesday night, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris tweeted that the plan is to follow updated CDC guidance urging everyone to mask up in indoor locations regardless of vaccination status.

We are reviewing the latest CDC guidance as we prepare the next health directive. Currently the plan is to follow the CDC guidelines and urge masking in indoor locations. The quickest way to end this pandemic once and for all is to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/osWtOkLvxt — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) July 28, 2021

Task force member Dr. Jeff Warren says the county should go back to enforcing masks.

“Yes, I would. I think based off this, I think Shelby County we should reenact our mask mandate and I’d like to see the city do the same thing,” said Warren.

Though the Delta variant is rising in the Mid-South, vaccinations are not. The current positivity rate is at 11%, the highest in more than a year.

Health leaders continue to say the best way to stop the spread is by getting vaccinated. Shelby County’s next health directive is expected to go into effect on August 4.

