Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Spanish judge recommends Shakira face tax fraud trial

Shakira could stand trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain, according to a judge's ruling.
Shakira could stand trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain, according to a judge's ruling.(Source: World Economic Forum via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish judge investigating alleged tax fraud by Colombian musician Shakira recommended on Thursday that the case go to trial after concluding there is evidence that the pop star could have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state.

Judge Marco Juberías wrote that his three-year probe found there existed “sufficient evidence of criminality” for the case to go to a trial judge.

The decision can be appealed.

Prosecutors charged the singer in December 2019 with not paying 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, when she lived mostly in the country despite having an official residence in Panama.

Shakira, 44, denied any wrongdoing when she testified in June 2019. Her public relations firm said that she had immediately paid what she owed once she was informed of the debt by the Tax Office.

Shakira faces a possible fine and even possible jail time if found guilty of tax evasion. However, a judge can waive prison time for first-time offenders if they are sentenced to less than two years behind bars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Investigators: Instacart customer fights fir refund after shopper goes rogue
The Investigators: Instacart customer fights for refund after shopper goes rogue
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
The rescued animals were taken to Animal Protective Services where they are being cared for by...
4 dogs found dead, 14 rescued from deplorable living conditions
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Two people injured in shooting at Memphis barber shop

Latest News

New data from Pfizer shows a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection...
Booster shot hikes protection, Pfizer says
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Woman detained after 3-vehicle crash on Park Ave.
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen