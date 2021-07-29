St. Jude JAM announces online auction, bidding open through August 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Would you like to attend the launch of the Space X shuttle Inspiration 4?.

Online auction bidding is currently open to win that chance or several other one-of-a-kind experiences that benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can even get the crew aboard Inspiration 4 to take your photo with them to space. Bidding is open through August 3.

Learn more about the auction here.

