St. Jude JAM announces online auction, bidding open through August 3

(Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Would you like to attend the launch of the Space X shuttle Inspiration 4?.

Online auction bidding is currently open to win that chance or several other one-of-a-kind experiences that benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can even get the crew aboard Inspiration 4 to take your photo with them to space. Bidding is open through August 3.

Learn more about the auction here.

