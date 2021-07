MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A critical three-vehicle crash is under investigation and Memphis police detained a woman Thursday morning.

Officers on the scene say three vehicles crashed on Park Avene and South Graham Street near Getwell Road. One of the vehicles also crashed into a pole.

EMS rushed one person to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers have one female detained at the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 29, 2021

