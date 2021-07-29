ZZ Top’s bass player Dusty Hill dies at age 72

HOUSTON. (WMC) - Dusty Hill, bass player and one of the founding members of ZZ Top, has died.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Hill’s band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said Hill died in his sleep at his Houston, Texas home.

Hill, Gibbons and Beard formed ZZ Top in Houston in 1969.

The band churned out several hits through the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s including “Gimme All Your Lovin,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Cheap Sunglasses”.

The band recorded more than a dozen records right here in Memphis at Ardent Studios.

The group was set to perform at the Orpheum Theatre in September.

The Orpheum says the show is still happening as of now.

Hill was 72-years-old.

