2 suspects charged for firing shots at UofM officer

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are behind bars after allegedly firing shots at a University of Memphis police officer.

According to an affidavit, Christian Long and Paul Thomas are both facing charges for attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On July 19, a university police officer was patrolling near the UofM when he saw a man running with a ski mask on. He turned his patrol car around to further investigate, locating two additional men hiding behind a bush.

The affidavit says the suspects were attempting to break into vehicles in the area.

When he told the suspects to get on the ground, they allegedly fired shots towards the officer’s vehicle and fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Investigators were able to locate the suspects after Long’s cell phone was left on the scene.

Thomas, who has previous criminal charges including reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism of $1,000 or less, assault and violation of probation, is being held on $26,000 bond.

There is no bond information for Long at this time.

