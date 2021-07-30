Active cases top 3,000 in Shelby County as Delta variant spreads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now 3,131 active cases in Shelby County and the Shelby County Health Department says 90% of its recent cases are the Delta variant.

Another 465 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday morning bringing the county’s total case count to 105,028. One additional death was reported within the last 24 hours. The death toll is now 1,730.

During the joint COVID-19 task force briefing Thursday, health officials said 23 people died due to virus complications within the last seven days.

The most recent weekly positivity rate is 14.6%. At its lowest, the rate was below 3% last month. The highest the positivity rate has ever been is at 17.8, which was during the peak of the pandemic during the winter surge.

Shelby County Weekly Positivity Rate - July 30 (SCHD)

