Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Active cases top 3,000 in Shelby County as Delta variant spreads

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 30
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 30(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now 3,131 active cases in Shelby County and the Shelby County Health Department says 90% of its recent cases are the Delta variant.

Another 465 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday morning bringing the county’s total case count to 105,028. One additional death was reported within the last 24 hours. The death toll is now 1,730.

During the joint COVID-19 task force briefing Thursday, health officials said 23 people died due to virus complications within the last seven days.

The most recent weekly positivity rate is 14.6%. At its lowest, the rate was below 3% last month. The highest the positivity rate has ever been is at 17.8, which was during the peak of the pandemic during the winter surge.

Shelby County Weekly Positivity Rate - July 30
Shelby County Weekly Positivity Rate - July 30(SCHD)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Shelby County Health Department
Shelby Co. Mayor Harris says new health directive encourages mask use, vaccinations
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Public health emergency back in Arkansas with latest COVID-19 spike
Woman detained after 3-vehicle crash on Park Ave.

Latest News

Father-son duo key to Oxford pole vaulter Sam Kendricks’ Olympic success
Mid-South olympian trying to stay positive after losing chance at Tokyo 2020 medal
COVID-19 vaccine
How to have COVID-19 vaccine conversations with loved ones
Tennessee health officials concerned about low child immunization rates
Governor Reeves calls latest CDC guidance “foolish” and ‘harmful’
Governor Reeves calls latest CDC guidance “foolish” and ‘harmful’