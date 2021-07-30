Code Orange air quality alert on Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department issued a Code Orange air quality alert for Shelby, Desoto and Crittenden Counties Friday. This means that high levels of ozone were measured in the air. This can result in difficulty breathing, especially for those with asthma or lung diseases. Also, those with heart disease should avoid being outdoors Friday.

In addition, wildfire smoke from California and Oregon has made its way into the Mid-South. Although most of this sits high up in the atmosphere, some of those particles could result in reduced air quality as well.

There is some moderate smoke from west coast wildfires sitting over the Mid-South Friday (WMC)

Thankfully, rain on Sunday will help wash some of the particles out of the atmosphere, so we will see improved air quality by Sunday or Monday.

