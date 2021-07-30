Advertise with Us
Five-car crash, woman charged with vehicular homicide

Chardai Smith mugshot
Chardai Smith mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is being charged in a death caused by a crash that involved five cars.

According to the affidavit, Chardai Smith was sideswiped by another vehicle on an I-240 exit ramp. The other vehicle attempted to flee the scene, but Smith pursued them.

The affidavit says both drivers lost control of their cars and crashed into vehicles in opposing traffic. Five cars were involved in the crash and one driver, Pamela Turner, was fatally injured.

Smith was reportedly going 98 miles per hour five seconds before the crash.

Smith is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

