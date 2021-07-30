Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Oxford police officer accepts plea deal

MUGSHOT: Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne has been arrested in the death of a woman; Source:...
MUGSHOT: Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne has been arrested in the death of a woman; Source: WCBI
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WMC) - Former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne appeared before a judge on Friday afternoon in New Albany for a plea hearing in the murder of Dominique Clayton.

Kinne accepted a plea deal on a capital murder charge and will serve a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

In 2019, Clayton was reportedly found dead in the bed of her home by her 8-year-old son with a bullet wound in the back of her head. Kinne is said to have broken into her home and shot her in her sleep.

Kinne was indicted on a capital murder charge in August of 2019, where he plead not guilty during an arraignment. The family of Clayton has been waiting for justice for over two years.

Kinne was fired from Oxford Police Department and the family of Clayton suggests they were involved in a relationship for about a year.

Clayton’s family tells Action News 5′s Arianna Poindexter the family did want the death penalty but are satisfied with life in prison without parole sentence.

The family also says they plan to file a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Oxford and Matthew Kinne.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Shelby County Health Department
Shelby Co. Mayor Harris says new health directive encourages mask use, vaccinations
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Public health emergency back in Arkansas with latest COVID-19 spike
Woman detained after 3-vehicle crash on Park Ave.

Latest News

Bill Lee wins Republican Primary for Tennessee governor
Governor Bill Lee issues limited continuing state of emergency
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Shooting under investigation near Park Ave., 1 detained
Suspects arrested for shooting at UofM officer
2 suspects charged for firing shots at UofM officer
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 30
Active cases top 3,000 in Shelby County as Delta variant spreads