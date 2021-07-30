Former Oxford police officer accepts plea deal

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WMC) - Former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne appeared before a judge on Friday afternoon in New Albany for a plea hearing in the murder of Dominique Clayton.

Kinne accepted a plea deal on a capital murder charge and will serve a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

In 2019, Clayton was reportedly found dead in the bed of her home by her 8-year-old son with a bullet wound in the back of her head. Kinne is said to have broken into her home and shot her in her sleep.

Kinne was indicted on a capital murder charge in August of 2019, where he plead not guilty during an arraignment. The family of Clayton has been waiting for justice for over two years.

Kinne was fired from Oxford Police Department and the family of Clayton suggests they were involved in a relationship for about a year.

Clayton’s family tells Action News 5′s Arianna Poindexter the family did want the death penalty but are satisfied with life in prison without parole sentence.

The family also says they plan to file a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Oxford and Matthew Kinne.

