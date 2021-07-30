Family to get justice with expected plea deal for 2019 murder of Dominique Clayton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Oxford, Mississippi police officer is expected to take a plea deal Friday in connection to the death of a young mother in 2019.

Former Oxford Police Officer Matthew Kinne is expected to take a plea deal of a life sentence without the possibility of parole during a hearing.

Kinne’s accused of murdering, mother of four, Dominique Clayton in May of 2019.

Clayton was reportedly found dead in the bed of her home by her 8-year-old son with a bullet wound in the back of her head.

According to Clayton’s family, Kinne and Clayton were in a relationship. They say he broke into her home and shot her while she was asleep.

Kinne was indicted on a capital murder charge in August 2019 where he pleaded not guilty during an arraignment. The victim’s family has been waiting for this trial for over two years.

We will provide an update following the hearing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.