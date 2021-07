MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies selected Ziaire Williams with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Williams, a Stanford forward, is 6′8″ and averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists over one season at Stanford.

Grizzlies select Ziaire Williams at 10.



Not expected. — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) July 30, 2021

