Grizzlies trade up with Maryland to get Santi Aldama in NBA Draft

NBA Draft Preview
NBA Draft Preview(ESPN)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies make another trade, this time with Utah, to move up 10 spots to take the last pick of the first round, drafting Spaniard Santi Aldama, a big man from Loyola, Maryland 30th overall.

At 6′11″ and 224 pounds, Aldama looks like the 2021 version of the original Grizzlies Spaniard, Pau Gasol, but with 3 point range.

After winning the FIBA U-18 European gold medal as a teenager, Aldama moved to the states and played two years of college ball at Loyola.

He averaged a double-double, 21 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore last season, and shot right at 37% from three, before declaring for the NBA Draft.

Aldama’s father and uncle played professional basketball in Spain.

The top five picks of the Draft look like this:

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham goes first to the Detroit PistionsG-League Star. Jalen Green to the Rockets at number 2. He had picked the Memphis Tigers out of high school before the money got too good.

USC’s Evan Mobley goes to Cleveland with the third pick Toronto takes Florida State’s Scottie Barnes fourth and the Magic pick Jalen Suggs of NCAA Runner-up Gonzaga fifth.

Tennessee had two players taken in the first round. Keon James going 21st to the Knicks and Jaden Springer, going 28th to Philadelphia.

