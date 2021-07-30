Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Maggie Steffens breaks water polo scoring record as US women cruise

United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match...
United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record when she scored four times to lead the United States to an 18-5 victory against the Russian team.

Steffens got her 48th career goal in the Olympics in the third period to snap a tie with Tania Di Mario of Italy for the top spot.

Steffens scored again on the next possession to lift the U.S. to a commanding 12-3 lead.

Stephania Haralabidis also scored four times as the U.S. bounced back from its first loss at the Olympics since 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Shelby County Health Department
Shelby Co. Mayor Harris says new health directive encourages mask use, vaccinations
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Woman detained after 3-vehicle crash on Park Ave.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Public health emergency back in Arkansas with latest COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
EXPLAINER: How ‘the twisties’ stopped Simone Biles cold
Father-son duo key to Oxford pole vaulter Sam Kendricks’ Olympic success
Mid-South olympian trying to stay positive after losing chance at Tokyo 2020 medal
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swims in a women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the...
South African sets 1st individual swim world record in Tokyo
Mid-South Olympian Shelby McEwen qualifies in men’s high jump
Mid-South Olympian Shelby McEwen qualifies in men’s high jump