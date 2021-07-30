Advertise with Us
Man indicted on murder charge in shooting death of Memphis motorist

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted on first-degree murder charges after trying to steal a motorist’s car.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, the charges stem from a shooting death in February 2021.

22-year-old Cedric Richardson was indicted on counts of first-degree felonymurder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Thw shooting happened in the parking lot of an apartment complet on Parkline Drive near Winchester and Forest Hill Road. Witnesses say 48-year-old Terrence Taylor was walsking to his car when Ricahrdson approached him with a gun and demanded the keys to his car. Taylor was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scne.

Richardson escapted in another vehicle. He was taken into custody the next day.

Richardson is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

