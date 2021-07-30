Mid-South Olympian Shelby McEwen qualifies in men’s high jump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South Olympian Shelby McEwen is one step toward a chance at an Olympic medal.

The Abbeville, Mississippi native made his Olympic debut Thursday night, competing in the qualifying round of the men’s high jump.

McEwen will go for the gold Sunday morning at 5:10 a.m.

Friday morning, another Mid-South athlete competes in Tokyo. Raven Saunders will have her qualifying event in Women’s Shot Put. That is at 5:25 a.m.

