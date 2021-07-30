Advertise with Us
More commitments, including Mickelson, for the WGC-FESJI

Phil Mickelson at 2017's FedEx St. Jude Classic. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
Phil Mickelson at 2017's FedEx St. Jude Classic. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With most of the top-ranked golfers already in the fold, the World Golf Championship FedEx St. Jude Invitational adds the big name everyone around here wants to see.

Phil Mickelson commits to play in the tournament.

A fan favorite, he finished tied for second in Memphis last year.

This will be his ninth straight appearance in the Bluff City, Jordan Spieth also committing to Memphis.

He’s coming off a second-place finish at the British Open.

Plus, Xander Schauffele, the world’s fifth-ranked player. 

The WGC FESJI tees off next Thursday at the TPC at Southwind.

