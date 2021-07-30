More extreme heat to end the week but the weekend brings change

Advertise with Us
By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hot and humid conditions continue across the Mid-South as the week comes to a close. Another Heat Advisory will be in effect for much of the area Friday including Memphis & Shelby County and an Excessive Heat Warning will be in place for parts of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Northwest wind and afternoon highs in the upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and lows again in the mid to upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

