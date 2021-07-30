Ole Miss Rebel Raven Saunders qualifies for Olympic finals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Exciting news from Tokyo overnight! Mid-South Olympian Raven Saunders in the finals.

The Ole Miss Rebel qualified in shot put after throwing over 63 feet!

This is Saunder’s second Olympic appearance. She placed fifth at the Rio Games in 2016.

The finals will take place at 8:35 p.m. central on Saturday.

We’ll be rooting for Raven and giving you updates over the weekend.

