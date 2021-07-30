Relief from the heat by the start of next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It already feels warm this morning and temperatures will continue to climb through this afternoon. The entire area is under either a Heat Advisory (heat index 105-109) or Excessive Heat Warning (heat index 110 and up) until 7 pm. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. A pop-up shower will be possible late afternoon into early evening, but most of the area will remain dry.

Due to high ozone and smoke from the west coast wildfires, there is a Code Orange air quality alert today. If you suffer from asthma or any other breathing issue, you should limit your time outdoors.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. 20%. High: 96 degrees. Winds: West 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Low: 78 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: It will once again be hot and humid on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 90s. There could be a pop-up shower on Saturday, but the best chance for rain will be on Sunday as a cold front moves into the area. Scattered showers will be possible during the day, but the heaviest rain will be late Sunday night into early Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will take a slight dip behind the front, so high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s at the start of next week. Rain will be possible on Monday, especially in north Mississippi. However, the rest of the week looks dry and sunny with lower humidity.

