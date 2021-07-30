St. George’s Independent School donates 5,000 books to Binghamton Christian Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mystery, fiction, biographies and more; the library here at Binghampton Christian Academy (BCA) is extensive and growing.

“We’re fortunate that we’ve got community grants and sponsors that allow us to purchase new books every year,” said Shelley Alley, Director of Development and Communications at BCA.

BCA is a small Christian school in the heart of Binghampton. with a focus of challenging kids both academically and spiritually.

Alley says the school also puts an emphasis on reading, especially during the summer months.

“As educators we’re very aware of that summer slide that can take place where it’s that regression in learning because they’re not in the classroom every day, and so the summer reading program is trying to help bridge that gap,” Alley said.

Students at St. George’s Independent School banded together to collect over 5,000 books for BCA students to build their at-home library over the summer.

Reverend Dr. Cedrick Jackson is the Chaplain and Dean of Students at St. George’s.

He says it was an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children.

“They came in a big, huge pickup truck and just the joy on their faces of seeing the number of books we had brought in,” Jackson said.

A national study shows that students who do not read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to leave high school without a diploma than proficient readers.

“I hope I can speak to this from an African American standpoint that they actually plan prison sizes based on the number of children that are or are not reading on 3rd grade level by the time they get to 3rd grade,” Jackson said.

Alley says the students at BCA had access to as many books as they found interesting for their at-home collection, and she hopes this is the start of a newfound love for reading.

“We believe students can fall in love with books. It not only expands their academic range, but also helps them escape, be curious and just develop their mind,” Alley said.

