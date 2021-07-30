Advertise with Us
Suspect facing additional charges in Fayette Co. shooting that left 1 person dead, 4 injured

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A man charged in a 2020 fatal shooting in Fayette County is facing additional charges.

The shooting happened at a party on Brewer Road in August 2020. 19-year-old Tavaris Lewis died at the scene from his injuries and four others were injured.

Deandre Rivers was charged with one count of tampering with evidence in March 2021.

Agents presented additional evidence to the Fayette County grand jury July 26. The grand jury returned indictments charging Rivers with the following:

  • One count of first-degree murder
  • Four counts of attempted first-degree murder with bodily injury
  • One count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
  • Four counts of conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder

Five other men were indicted in the case in November 2020.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

