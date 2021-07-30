Tennessee health officials concerned about low child immunization rates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There’s an urgent call to action from some of Tennessee’s top health officials regarding children in the state.

There’s been a big drop in vaccinations among the state’s adolescents for a number of preventative disease.

This time last yearm parents were picking upp laptops in preparation for a virtual school year. In just a matter of days, kids will be heading back into the classroom and parents might have forgotten one very important step.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant vaccination gap and in preventive services among U.S. children and adolescents,” says Dr. Heather Brandt, director of HPV cancer prevention at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Brandt says as of May 2021, adolescent vaccinations have declined at least 18 percent nationally. In Tennessee, that number is down 17 percent.

“So, now it is time to get kids back on track,” said Brandt.

Twenty Tennessee healthcare organizations, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have joined together for a call to action to get kids immunized for things like whooping cough, meningitis, and HPV.

Health officials say the nationwide push to get people 12 and over vaccinated against the coronavirus falls right into their target area.

“If an adolescent missed out on one of those routinely recommended vaccines during the pandemic, they’re able to get a COVID-19 vaccine and those routinely recommended vaccines at the same time,” said Brandt.

Currently, only 2.5 percent of those in Tennessee who have received the COVID-19 shot are 12 to 15 years old, leaving a slew of children who could get that vaccine, plus their full round of back-to-school vaccines all at one time.

Public health leaders are encouraging health providers to contact patients who have missed recommended vaccinations and use every patient visit as a vaccination opportunity.

Brandt says with lower vaccination rates, the public is at risk for outbreaks. So, putting a trip to the doctor back on the back-to- school list could keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.