TVA power demand reached highest peak in 10 years

By Camille Connor
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 30,000 megawatts, that’s how high power demand peaked on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The last time it peaked so high was in 2012.

“We plan for things like this all year long,” TVA Spokesperson Scott Brooks said.

Brooks says there are several actions they take beforehand to prepare for the heat waves Tennessee faces.

“From summer peaks and winter peaks we invest in the transmission system - millions of dollars every year in new transmission, upgrading our transmission, our lines, our sub stations,” Brooks said.

Brooks says the TVA invests in multiple methods to generate energy, from the Allen Combined Cycle Natural Gas Plant to solar power facilities across the area.

Brooks also says TVA collaborates with MLGW to keep customers bills low during extreme heat.

“We also partner with them on energy efficiency programs helping homeowners make upgrades because that’s what it really comes down to, not only changing your habit, a little bit but also making sure that your home is as energy efficient as possible,” Brooks said.

Brooks says peak energy times in the summer typically land between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Memphis saw temperatures in the mid and upper 90s this week.

Brooks says some tips for saving energy include to closing window blinds that received the most sunlight.

“75 degrees is kind of the optimum temperature setting for your air conditioning but for every degree that you turn it up above 75 - So to 76, 77- that can save you about 3 percent per degree on your power bill,” Brooks said.

TVA on heat wave
TVA on heat wave