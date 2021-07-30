Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Walmart mandates masks for all workers in some areas

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees for higher education.(Source: Walmart)
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated ones in areas with high infection rates to wear masks.

The world’s largest retailer is also encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in those areas with surging cases of the delta variant and will be adding back signs at the entrances.

The company is doubling to $150 the incentive for workers in stores, clubs, transportation, distribution center and fulfillment centers to get the vaccine.

The moves come three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Shelby County Health Department
Shelby Co. Mayor Harris says new health directive encourages mask use, vaccinations
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Public health emergency back in Arkansas with latest COVID-19 spike
Woman detained after 3-vehicle crash on Park Ave.

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Shooting under investigation near Park Ave., 1 detained
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
More than 200 Afghans arrive in US on 1st evacuation flight
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
SEC welcomes Texas, Oklahoma after boards accept invitations
A mansion in Dallas that has no bedrooms is on the market for $1milllion.
Home on sale for $1 million - bedrooms not included
Suspects arrested for shooting at UofM officer
2 suspects charged for firing shots at UofM officer