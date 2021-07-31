Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Biles out of vault and uneven bars; beam and floor possible

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic event finals Sunday in the vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise on Monday or balance beam a day later.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.

MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Bill Lee wins Republican Primary for Tennessee governor
Governor Bill Lee issues limited continuing state of emergency
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Shelby County Health Department
Shelby Co. Mayor Harris says new health directive encourages mask use, vaccinations
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Public health emergency back in Arkansas with latest COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Shelby Co. school custodian finds new career in the classroom
Shelby Co. school custodian finds new career in the classroom
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend
Memphis and Shelby Co. COVID-19 Task Force member tests positive for COVID-19
‘Now the healing process can begin’ Family speaks out after former Oxford officer pleads guilty...
Former Oxford police officer pleads guilty in murder of Dominique Clayton