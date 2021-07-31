Dangerously hot again today, but relief is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another hot and humid day today with another HEAT ADVISORY for the Mid-South followed by a cold front Sunday that brings rain and a much needed break from the heat and humidity.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 90s along with a heat index of 105 to 110.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light West wind, and lows in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

