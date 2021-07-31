Advertise with Us
FedEx helps deliver school supplies to children in California

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx lent a helping hand Friday and solved a problem for needy school children 2,000 miles from Memphis.

A Rotary Club in Sunnyvale, California near San Jose raised money to buy school supplies for 1,600 school children.

The problem was 11 pallets of school supplies were stuck in a warehouse in Memphis after another shipper was unable to deliver in time for the school supply distribution Monday. When Rotary members in Memphis learned of this, they reached out to FedEx.

The Memphis distribution giant stepping in to help and partnered with a trucking contractor called Four Seasons. A team of drivers is now on the road to Sunnyvale and expect to cover the 2,062 miles just in time for Monday’s giveaway.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Memphis Grizzlies welcome newest players
Two men charged after firing shots at University of Memphis police officer
Shelby Co. school custodian finds new career in the classroom
