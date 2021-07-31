Hit and run, one critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run at Standridge Street and Chelsea Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Officers say that a black pickup truck struck a man crossing the street before driving away.

The man was critically injured and taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been made in this ongoing information.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.