Hit and run, one critically injured

Police lights.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run at Standridge Street and Chelsea Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Officers say that a black pickup truck struck a man crossing the street before driving away.

The man was critically injured and taken to a hospital.

No arrests have been made in this ongoing information.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

