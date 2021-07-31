Hit and run, one critically injured
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a hit-and-run at Standridge Street and Chelsea Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Officers say that a black pickup truck struck a man crossing the street before driving away.
The man was critically injured and taken to a hospital.
No arrests have been made in this ongoing information.
Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
