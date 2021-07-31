Advertise with Us
Last day of extreme heat followed by a cooler Sunday

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A HEAT ADVISORY & HEAT WARNING has been issued for the Mid-South through 8 PM. Thankfully today is the last day of the heat wave we have been dealing with before we some relief from the dangerous heat. A cold front will move in Sunday bringing with it some rain for a few but cooler temperatures for all.

TONIGHT: This evening a slight chance of rain a few storms could contain heavy rain and gusty wind, otherwise partly cloudy tonight with a light out of the west and lows in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of rain, a light West wind, and lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday through Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

