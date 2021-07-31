Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ledecky wins 2nd Tokyo gold in 800m free

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle...
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1500-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Katie Ledecky has closed out her Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal.

Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals in her career with a victory in the 800-meter freestyle.

Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. But she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, who claimed the silver in 8:13.83.

The bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.

Ledecky finished the Tokyo Games with two golds, two silvers and a fifth-place finish in the 200 free. She lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat her in the 800.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm
Bill Lee wins Republican Primary for Tennessee governor
Governor Bill Lee issues limited continuing state of emergency
Arkansas man arrested for drag racing in Memphis
Man arrested in Memphis after drag racing for audience of nearly 100 people
Shelby County Health Department
Shelby Co. Mayor Harris says new health directive encourages mask use, vaccinations
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Public health emergency back in Arkansas with latest COVID-19 spike

Latest News

Shelby Co. school custodian finds new career in the classroom
Shelby Co. school custodian finds new career in the classroom
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Minnesota man charged with beheading girlfriend
Memphis and Shelby Co. COVID-19 Task Force member tests positive for COVID-19
‘Now the healing process can begin’ Family speaks out after former Oxford officer pleads guilty...
Former Oxford police officer pleads guilty in murder of Dominique Clayton