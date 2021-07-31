Advertise with Us
Memphis Grizzlies welcome newest players

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies welcome in their latest addition to the Grizz next Gen Era, Ziaire Williams out of Stanford, taken by the Grizzlies with the 10th pick.

It was a surprise pick for many, but Williams is the guy the Grizzlies wanted from the start.

As much as the Grizzlies wanted Williams, Williams wanted to be a Memphis Grizzly, saying this is the spot he was hoping for the entire time because he feels like he’s going to grow the most with this young group of players.

He spent only one year at Stanford, but GM Zach Kleiman says they’ve been scouting him since he was in high school. They like him because of his size at 6′9,″ his playmaking ability, plus his ability to play defense, and think he fits the mental makeup of the organization.

“I feel like it’s the perfect fit for me,” said Williams. “Just a great young front office, coaching staff, players. I felt the love from day one. When I watched the games, I felt I could be the big wing the team needs, for both offensively and defensively, and just that extra treat. I’m excited to be a part of this organization.”

Williams will wear number 8. He chose it because the California kid thought of Kobe Bryant and says he’s attacking his career with a mamba mentality.

