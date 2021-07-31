Advertise with Us
Memphis and Shelby Co. COVID-19 Task Force member tests positive for COVID-19

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis City Council member, who is also a member of the Memphis and Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force, tested positive for COVID1-9.

Dr. Jeff Warren says he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 after the on-set of what appeared to be a slight cold or allergy symptoms this week.

Warren, who’s been helping guide the Memphis Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force through the pandemic, says vaccinations are more critical than ever.

“The issue is if you haven’t been vaccinated, there’s a whole bunch of this stuff coming your way and you’re at high risk for getting infected. This is much, much more infectious than the previous strain,” said Warren.

Warren says if you get vaccinated and contract COVID-19, you probably will not die or get seriously ill, or have to go the hospital. The doctor says those vaccinated people who have died after getting COVID-19 have been immunocompromised, or suffered from underlying pre-existing conditions.

