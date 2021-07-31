Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

More than 400 new Covid-19 cases reported in Shelby County Saturday

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says 475 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

This brings the county’s number of active cases count to 3,414 with a death toll of 1,730. With cases seeming to be on a consistent incline, the county has yet to make any changes to mask guidance but the health department is expected to release a new health directive Thursday.

SCHD reports 475 new Covid-19 cases
SCHD reports 475 new Covid-19 cases(SCHD)

And along with an increase in cases, the test positivity rate is climbing week by week, jumping into double digits.

The most recent weekly positivity rate, for the week ending July 17, is 11.1 percent. At its lowest, the rate was below 3% last month.

As of Saturday morning, 414,851 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal to reach “herd immunity” is 700,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Lee wins Republican Primary for Tennessee governor
Governor Bill Lee issues limited continuing state of emergency
TDOT says I-40 bridge to open ahead of schedule
TDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen ahead of schedule
Governor Reeves calls latest CDC guidance “foolish” and ‘harmful’
Governor Reeves calls latest CDC guidance “foolish” and ‘harmful’
Chardai Smith mugshot
Five-car crash, woman charged with vehicular homicide
MUGSHOT: Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne has been arrested in the death of a woman; Source:...
Former Oxford police officer accepts plea deal

Latest News

Memphis and Shelby Co. COVID-19 Task Force member tests positive for COVID-19
Vaccine update
Vaccine update
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Doctors are still concerned over the infection rate of Delta variant
Second day this week more than 400 new cases reported