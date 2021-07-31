More than 400 new Covid-19 cases reported in Shelby County Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says 475 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

This brings the county’s number of active cases count to 3,414 with a death toll of 1,730. With cases seeming to be on a consistent incline, the county has yet to make any changes to mask guidance but the health department is expected to release a new health directive Thursday.

SCHD reports 475 new Covid-19 cases (SCHD)

And along with an increase in cases, the test positivity rate is climbing week by week, jumping into double digits.

The most recent weekly positivity rate, for the week ending July 17, is 11.1 percent. At its lowest, the rate was below 3% last month.

As of Saturday morning, 414,851 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal to reach “herd immunity” is 700,000.

