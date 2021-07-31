‘Now the healing process can begin’ Family speaks out after former Oxford officer pleads guilty to murder

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - It was a quick hearing, about 20 minutes from start to finish.

Dozens of Dominique Clayton’s Family members were present. They were hoping for the death penalty, but say they feel that justice has still been served.

After two years of awaiting trial, former Oxford police officer, Matthew Kinne, pleaded guilty to capital murder in Domonique Clayton’s death.

“Now the healing process can begin,” said her cousin, Reggie Clayton.

In 2019, Dominique Clayton was found dead in her home with a gunshot wound to her head. Police say she was discovered by her eight-year-old son. Domonique Clayton’s family says they hoped for the death penalty in this case, but are pleased knowing that Kinne will spend the rest of his life in prison.

“This her son. she got four kids. They can never see their mom. His kids can always go see him. He can watch them grow up. She can’t,” Reggie Clayton said.

Kinne’s attorney, Tony Farese, called this a crime of passion.

“We’re in a scenario where we’ve got a police officer who is involved in an adulterous affair. In the climate of George Floyd and police conduct, a jury very well could have convicted him and sentenced him to death. So, as shallow as this may sound to some people, he saved his life,” Farese said.

Meanwhile, the family says they can breathe a little easier following this guilty plea.

“Thank you, justice has been served,” said Betty Morgan, Dominique Clayton’s aunt.

The family attorney for Dominique Clayton says within the next week, they will be filing a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Oxford and Kinne.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.