Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an escaped inmate.

According to the SCSO, 39-year-old Dawn Suggs escaped from custody while at Regional One Medical Center early Saturday morning.

Inmate escapes SCDC custody(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

He was last seen running north of the hospital in a hospital gown, SCDC issued jeans, white socks and blue tennis loafers in his hands.

Suggs is serving a three year sentence for Burglary of a building. Suggs was set to be released October of 2022.

His last known address is listed in West Memphis, Arkansas.

The Memphis police department is assisting SCSC in the search for Suggs.

If you see Suggs or know his whereabouts please call 911 immediately.

