Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

A break from the heat this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is still in place for Coahoma and Quitman Counties in north Mississippi through this evening. A cold front has brought most areas relief from the heat but the front will continue to move south bringing relief to us all by tonight. A few pop-up showers will remain possible this afternoon and evening with the best chances in north Mississippi closer to the front but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will stay more comfortable this week but numbers will start to climb again next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower possible with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph and lows near 70.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower possible along with highs in the upper 80s and northeasterly breezes at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the upper 60s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Right now the weekend looks mainly dry but can’t rule out a stray shower with the heating of the day.

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo

Facebook: Meteorologist Sagay Galindo

Twitter: @sagaygalindo

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chardai Smith mugshot
Five-car crash, woman charged with vehicular homicide
Inmate escapes SCDC custody
Shelby County Division of Corrections re-apprehends escaped inmate
Shelby Co. school custodian finds new career in the classroom
Shelby Co. school custodian finds new career in the classroom
TDOT says I-40 bridge to open ahead of schedule
TDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen ahead of schedule
Man indicted on murder in shooting death of Memphis motorist
Man indicted on murder charge in shooting death of Memphis motorist

Latest News

Our world ocean provides many benefits. Here are just a few examples.
Breakdown: Why our oceans are important
8/1/2021
Sunday morning Memphis Forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- Aug 1, 2021
Portions of north Mississippi, under another heat advisory Sunday as heat indices climb near or...
Showers for some, relief from the heat & humidity for most, but Heat Advisory remains for a few Sunday
Saturday Night Weather Forecast-Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
Saturday evening weather-Meteorologist Sagay Galindo