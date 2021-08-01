A break from the heat this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is still in place for Coahoma and Quitman Counties in north Mississippi through this evening. A cold front has brought most areas relief from the heat but the front will continue to move south bringing relief to us all by tonight. A few pop-up showers will remain possible this afternoon and evening with the best chances in north Mississippi closer to the front but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will stay more comfortable this week but numbers will start to climb again next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower possible with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph and lows near 70.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower possible along with highs in the upper 80s and northeasterly breezes at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the upper 60s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Right now the weekend looks mainly dry but can’t rule out a stray shower with the heating of the day.

