COVID-19 case positivity rate highest since first week of January

COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 1
COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 1(Shelby County Healthy Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 534 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning.

This brings the county’s number of active cases count to 3,732 with a death toll remaining at 1,730. SCHD reports that the seven day rolling average reported cases is currently 380 per day.

With cases seeming to be on a consistent incline, the county has yet to make any changes to mask guidance, but the health department is expected to release a new health directive Thursday.

And along with an increase in cases, the test positivity rate is climbing week by week, jumping into double digits.

The most recent weekly positivity rate, for the week ending July 24, is 14.6 percent. This is the highest positivity rate since the first week of January.

As of Sunday morning, 439,479 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal is to reach “herd immunity” with 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

