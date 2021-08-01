Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say at least 10 people were wounded when two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens.

An NYPD spokesperson says the shooting took place near a laundromat in the borough’s Corona neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chardai Smith mugshot
Five-car crash, woman charged with vehicular homicide
Shelby Co. school custodian finds new career in the classroom
Shelby Co. school custodian finds new career in the classroom
Inmate escapes SCDC custody
Shelby County Division of Corrections re-apprehends escaped inmate
TDOT says I-40 bridge to open ahead of schedule
TDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen ahead of schedule
Man indicted on murder in shooting death of Memphis motorist
Man indicted on murder charge in shooting death of Memphis motorist

Latest News

Willie Nelson performed at a voting rights rally at the Texas state capitol in Austin.
‘Vote them out’: Willie Nelson headlines Texas protest rally
What my dad taught me
What my dad taught me
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
She says her fiancé and mother's last wish was for her to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
Woman loses fiancé, mother, grandmother to COVID-19 within days